Chinese community celebrate Lunar New Year
1 of 4
- Published
An event has been held in Colchester to "share the happiness" of Lunar New Year.
The Chinese New Year Gala took place at St Botolph’s Church.
It featured traditional lion dancing, singing, music and performances to mark the new year of the rabbit.
Simone Xue from the Colchester Chinese Cultural Society, said the event "went very, very well, we had a full house".
"The general public really enjoyed it, we had a lot of positive feedback," she said.
The event had performances by professional troupes and community members.
Ms Xue said: "It is very important for us, not only for us to show the general public our community spirit [but] also to share our culture with everybody else.
"We want to share our happiness."
She said the event also allowed members of the cultural society the "chance to show their talent".
The society has been supported by Essex County Council’s arts and cultural fund, external, a £1m project from the authority which has funded 47 organisations.
It was also backed by the Essex Cultural Diversity Project, external, which is funded by Arts Council England.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external