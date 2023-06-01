Local businesses raise funds for dad with rare cancer
At a glance
Local businesses in Northampton have been helping to raise funds for a business owner
Justin Vanezi, 39, is a father, DJ and the owner of a local Greek food business
He was diagnosed with two kinds of cancer last year, but his treatments have not worked
His family is raising funds for any possible treatment overseas that could help him
- Published
Local firms in Northampton have been helping to raise funds for a business owner who was diagnosed with cancer.
Justin Vanezi, 39, is a father, the owner of a local Greek food business and a DJ.
He was diagnosed with two kinds of cancer last year, but treatments have not worked for him.
His family is now raising money for any possible treatment overseas that could help him.
Mr Vanezi was first diagnosed with large B-cell lymphoma in his leg over a year ago.
In May 2022, he was also found to have an extremely rare and aggressive form of blood cancer called primary cutaneous diffuse B-cell lymphoma.
His cancers affect the skin on his leg, causing tumours to grow, as well as large blisters, swelling, multiple wounds and limited mobility.
"The doctors were very unsure of what was going on," said Mr Vanezi about his rare diagnosis.
"When I was in hospital they actually thought it was gangrene because it was like my leg had just gone into blisters and a weird colour, and they were actually going to amputate my leg.
"That was a very scary time for my family and I."
Despite undergoing 14 courses of chemotherapy and 15 rounds of radiotherapy, the cancer kept coming back.
Mr Vanezi's wife, Rebecca Collinson, said all options available on the NHS had been exhausted.
She hopes they will be able to find treatments abroad, while also still searching for alternative trials in the UK.
Mrs Collinson started a fundraising page to raise money for any potential upcoming treatment for her husband.
Almost £24,000 of the £200,000 target has been reached in two days.
Mr Vanezi says all the support he has received has given him a lot of help.
"It's just really heartwarming, you feel like the world is full of really, really good people and people that are willing to help," he said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830