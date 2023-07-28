A driver killed a motorcyclist when his broken car bonnet flew open after he tied it down with bungee cord.

Terrence Jenkins, 45, slammed his brakes after his bonnet opened while he was driving and hit his windscreen, giving rider James Huxtable, 41, no time to react.

Swansea Crown Court heard Jenkins was a "bodger" who fitted an oversized van radiator to his Ford Focus and removed the bonnet locking mechanism on 6 September 2021.

Jenkins, of Duffryn Rhondda, Neath Port Talbot, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and jailed for seven years.