Driver's botched DIY car work caused death crash
At a glance
Terrence Jenkins killed a motorcyclist after his DIY repair work on his car went wrong
There was also a litany of other faults on the car at the time of the fatal crash
"Loving husband, father and step-father" James Huxtable was killed when his motorbike hit Jenkins' Ford Focus
A judge jails Jenkins for seven years
- Published
A driver killed a motorcyclist when his broken car bonnet flew open after he tied it down with bungee cord.
Terrence Jenkins, 45, slammed his brakes after his bonnet opened while he was driving and hit his windscreen, giving rider James Huxtable, 41, no time to react.
Swansea Crown Court heard Jenkins was a "bodger" who fitted an oversized van radiator to his Ford Focus and removed the bonnet locking mechanism on 6 September 2021.
Jenkins, of Duffryn Rhondda, Neath Port Talbot, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and jailed for seven years.
Prosecutor James Hartson said instead of a proper lock, Jenkins "played fast and loose" and his bonnet was tied down with a bungee cord "in the same way you tie a shoelace".
Mr Hartson said after Jenkins' makeshift repair, he set off on a 2.5-mile (4km) journey from his house to his father's, but the bungee failed after he drove round a corner in Cymmer.
He slammed on his brakes after the bonnet flew open and hit the windscreen, but Mr Huxtable rounded the bend just after him and hit the back of the stationary car.
Mr Hartson said Jenkins did not have the "guts" to own up to his wrongdoing and was "in denial about the sheer stupidity and recklessness".
Jenkins told the court he had secured the bonnet and tested it before driving.
As well as a lack of locking mechanism on the bonnet, accident investigators also found his car had a detached exhaust pipe, no front indicators, headlights or grille and the horn was not working.
Jenkins also had a series of previous convictions including driving without insurance, drink driving and driving while disqualified.
Nicholas Cotter, defending, said Jenkins never intended to harm anyone and thought the car had been "safe enough" to drive.
Mr Cotter said his client was deeply sorry and ashamed for what happened and wished to express his remorse to the family.
Jailing him for seven years, Judge Huw Rees said the death of Mr Huxtable had "devastated" many people.
Following Mr Huxtable's death, his wife Ashleigh described him as a "loving husband, father and step father".