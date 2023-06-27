One of Europe's oldest female king penguins dies
One of Europe's oldest female King penguins has died.
Lily had raised eight chicks, including Frank, the father of Spike - recently voted the world's most popular penguin.
Described as "very petite", she was hatched at Birdland in Bourton-on-the-Water, in the Cotswolds, in 1992.
She became one of the park's best breeding king penguins, laying eggs until two years ago. But her health had been in decline since 2021.
Birdland's general manager Simon Cox thanked keepers "for all their love and care" for Lily as her health deteriorated.
Mr Cox said the penguin had begun to slow down in the past two years, developing a mild form of arthritis and forming cataracts in both eyes.
"However, she was always responsive to light and movement and was able to get around Penguin Shore and Pool with ease," he added.
Birdland said she was was "recognisable" for testing her food by nibbling it before swallowing it.
"We'd like to thank Chipping Norton Veterinary Hospital for all their support with health checks and medication for Lily, and the keepers at Birdland for all their love and care," added Mr Cox.