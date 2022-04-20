Councillors have been asked to grant full planning permission for a new education campus for three to 18 year olds in Easter Ross.

Tain Community Campus would replace Tain Royal Academy, Craighill and Knockbreck primaries and St Duthus School, which supports pupils with severe, complex and profound additional support needs, on one site.

The schools involve more than 1,000 young people, including nursery children and secondary education pupils.

The new complex includes community facilities, such as a library and sports pitches.

A plan to create a campus in Tain was approved by Highland councillors in 2015.

Highland Council's north planning applications committee will be asked to give planning consent at a meeting next week.

Planning officials have recommended approval for the local authority's plans.