Alderney flights cancelled for a second day

Flights to and from Alderney have been cancelled for a second day running.

Aurigny, the airline which operates the Alderney route, says a "technical issue" with the plane used is to blame for the cancellations and has apologised for the disruption.

Steve Langlois, the head of passenger operations at Guernsey Airport, said they appreciate passenger's patience while they fix this aircraft.

Aurigny has chartered a boat for passengers and says it will contact customers who are affected.

Leah Burton is one of those affected by the disruption.

"The first opportunity post-Covid to have all the family come out to Alderney and be together and celebrate, and sadly that's not happened," she told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Aurigny has arranged an extra flight each way between Southampton and Guernsey on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the States of Alderney said.

"While it is no comfort to disrupted passengers in the short term, Alderney is working very closely with the authorities in Guernsey, and with Aurigny to develop a far more robust, resilient and sustainable air service for the island, a spokesperson for the States said.

"This involves major work at Alderney Airport on both the runway and the airport’s rather tired infrastructure."