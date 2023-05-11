A man and a woman were killed in a crash in Billingshurst on Wednesday evening, Sussex Police said.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a Skoda Fabia and Renault Clio on Stane Street at about 21:10 BST.

A 22-year-old man from Dorking, the driver of the Skoda, and a 19-year-old woman from Carshalton, who was the passenger of the Renault, received fatal injuries.

Their next of kin have been informed.