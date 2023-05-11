Two killed and two more injured in crash

The collision between two cars happened in Billingshurst, near Horsham

At a glance

  • A 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been killed in a collision in Billingshurst, West Sussex

  • Another man and a woman were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

  • Sussex Police confirmed an investigation is under way

Flaminia Luck
BBC News

A man and a woman were killed in a crash in Billingshurst on Wednesday evening, Sussex Police said.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a Skoda Fabia and Renault Clio on Stane Street at about 21:10 BST.

A 22-year-old man from Dorking, the driver of the Skoda, and a 19-year-old woman from Carshalton, who was the passenger of the Renault, received fatal injuries.

Their next of kin have been informed.

The sole passenger of the Skoda, a 23-year-old man from Dorking, and the driver of the Renault, a 19-year-old woman from Billingshurst, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

Any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to contact police.

