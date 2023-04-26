A festival aimed at celebrating free time will be a chance to let loose "in a completely refreshing and new way", the man behind it has said.

We Invented The Weekend takes place in Salford on 3 and 4 June.

It will feature about 200 activities and events, including a charity supermarket pop-up, a performance by dance company Rambert and a DJ set from BBC 6 Music's Craig Charles.

Co-founder Wayne Hemingway said the free festival would give everyone who attended a chance to "try a new pastime or 10".