A man in his 40s has died after a car crash in County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened on the R178 at Carrickgorman near Bailieborough at about 11:30 local time on Friday.

His body has taken to Cavan General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The road has been closed while forensic officers examine the scene.

Gardaí (Irish police) want anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.