Roads in and out of a Kent village will be closed for months due to the replacement of water pipes.

South East Water has started laying 535 metres (1,755ft) of new pipes in Leeds.

It said blocking the B2163 and seven back roads for up to six months was necessary "to replace burst-prone infrastructure".

A Kent County Council spokesman said this was a "primary route through part of Maidstone" and "locals have expressed concerns".