She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "There needs to be a more flexible option to get people into housing even if it’s just stepping stones.

“In Wales, for example, they build passive house timber frame units [an energy efficient standard] that can be delivered really cheaply.

"Houseboats and other low-cost housing options should be considered. We have land assets here and there and I think if we could at least get that on our radar it would be good.

"Houseboats have provided housing for people for decades and been really successful for building small communities at very low cost."

The council is in the process of buying seven properties at Sherford, initially to provide accommodation for people under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and to support Afghan families currently in hotels.

The homes will subsequently be available for other housing needs in the district.

The government’s Local Authority Housing Fund has contributed towards the cost and the council has also put in money from its reserves.

The council is also buying an eighth property at the site due to an underspend.

It was also told there is expected to be high demand for the new affordable rental properties in St Ann's Chapel.

The council heard three additional homes will be sold on the open market to repay short term borrowing and will have a primary residency clause, meaning they cannot be used as second homes.

South Hams declared a housing crisis in 2021 and one in every 12 homes is a second home, one of the highest rates in the South West.

The council intends to double council tax on second homes from next year and is asking Devon County Council, which allocates the money, to put it back into affordable housing schemes for the district.