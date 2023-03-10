Residents moved to temporary housing 150 miles away
A council has been forced to place people needing temporary accommodation about 150 miles (241km) away.
North Northamptonshire Council had about 200 households in temporary accommodation in December, with the majority in the local area.
But the authority said it moved some residents to Brighton and Hove in Sussex due to a lack of housing supply.
A council spokesperson said cutting the number of people placed outside its area "is a priority".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council accommodated people across North Northamptonshire, including in Corby, Weldon, Kettering, Rothwell, Wellingborough, Rushden, Thrapston and Oundle.
But a Freedom of Information Request showed it had moved people to 17 places outside the area.
Most were "relatively close" but it also moved people to Market Harborough, Hinckley, Leicester, Bedford, Dunstable, Luton in Bedfordshire and Letchworth in Hertfordshire.
'Demand increased significantly'
The council said moving people outside of its area could be down to "various factors including a lack of supply" of housing.
It said it was "more likely in periods of increased demand and attempts were made to move them back into the area "as soon as possible".
West Northamptonshire Council had 560 households in temporary housing, with 18 of those being placed outside its boundaries.
Some people were moved into North Northamptonshire, including to Corby and Wellingborough, while others were moved to Coventry, Rugby and Milton Keynes.
Adam Brown from the council said demand for temporary accommodation had "increased significantly over the past 18 months".
Residents can require temporary accommodation for a variety of reasons, including homelessness or fleeing domestic violence.
