The Special Criminal Court in Dublin will deliver its judgement in the trial of Gerard Hutch in April.

Mr Hutch, 59, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, denies murdering David Byrne at Dublin's Regency Airport Hotel on 5 February 2016.

His two co-accused - Paul Murphy, 61, of Cherry Avenue, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 52, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, - have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder by providing access to motor vehicles.

Presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns said the court would notify parties if the judgement for the three accused is available before 17 April.

Jonathan Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin councillor, who had also been charged with the murder but in October pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of facilitating the murder by renting a hotel room for the killers, gave evidence against Mr Hutch during the prosecution case.

The 44-year-old was jailed for four years for the facilitation offence.

His father, Patrick Dowdall, 65, was also jailed for two years after he admitted his part in booking the hotel room.

Dowdall said that Mr Hutch told him in a park several days after the Regency attack, in or around 8 February 2016, that he and another man had shot Mr Byrne at the hotel.

Brendan Grehan SC, representing Mr Hutch, said there were "two big lies" at the heart of Dowdall's evidence - that Gerard Hutch had collected a key card for the room in the hotel that had been booked for the night of the attack and that Mr Hutch had confessed to Dowdall that he was one of the "attack men" dressed as gardaí who entered the Regency and shot David Byrne. The State's case is that Mr Hutch had asked Dowdall to arrange a meeting with his provisional republican contacts to mediate or resolve the Hutch-Kinahan fued due to threats against the accused's family and friends.

The court has viewed CCTV footage of what the State says is Mr Hutch making two separate journeys to Northern Ireland with Dowdall just weeks after Mr Byrne was murdered.

The prosecution has played a ten hour audio recording of a conversation between Mr Hutch and Dowdall while they were allegedly travelling north to a meeting in Strabane, County Tyrone, on 7 March 2016 in a car owned by Dowdall which had been bugged by garda detectives.

Mr Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time.

He died after suffering injuries from six gunshots fired from a high-velocity weapon to the head, face, stomach, hand and legs.