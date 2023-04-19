A beach activity day in the Isle of Man's capital has been given the go-ahead by the area's local authority.

The one-day summer event is due to take place on 1 July and is the first of its kind for Douglas.

Douglas Councillors voted to spend £10,000 on the event at their April sitting.

Deputy Mayor Natalie Byron said the beach was "one of the largest open spaces" that the council maintained but was being "underutilised".