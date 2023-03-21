Historic hotel to become boutique venue
Huddersfield's George Hotel is to reopen as a Radisson Red, after an agreement with Kirklees Council.
The hotel is Grade II-listed and was built in 1851.
It was previously earmarked to become a national rugby league museum.
A historic Huddersfield hotel is to be refurbished and reopened by the Radisson chain after a deal was agreed with the local council.
Work is already under way to restore the George Hotel, a Grade II-listed building which dates back to 1851.
The hotel will be a Radisson Red, one of the chain's boutique hotels, which is set to open in 2024.
Kirklees councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said the hotel was once "the jewel in Huddersfield’s crown".
He said: "I am genuinely excited and proud that we have taken a dilapidated and redundant building and are about to turn it into something that our residents will be proud of.
"We have ambitious plans for Huddersfield town centre, plans that will attract visitors from near and far.
"Having a hotel, of the quality that the Radisson Red brand brings, close to travel connections will only add to the appeal of a revitalised, vibrant destination."
The hotel had been earmarked to become a national rugby league museum after the sport was founded at the hotel in 1895.
But Kirklees Council said the venue would not be "financially viable" without an ongoing cost to residents.
The building was bought by the council in 2020, and work to renovate it began last year.
Adela Cristea, Vice President, Business Development UK and Ireland at Radisson Hotel Group, said: "We’re proud to expand our Radisson Red presence in the UK and we’re delighted to partner with Kirklees Council on this impressive project.
"It’s very exciting to be breathing new life into one of Huddersfield’s most iconic buildings by introducing the bold and vibrant brand to the town."
