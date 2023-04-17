Calm urged after police attacked at Ramadan market
At a glance
Calm is being urged by leaders at a mosque after police had bottles thrown at them in Birmingham
Officers were in Small Heath on Sunday for an operation to crack down on illegal street market stalls during Ramadan
One officer was hurt and camera footage was being examined, police said
The community in the area was urged to think about the consequences of their actions by staff at the nearby Green Lane Masjid
People are being urged by leaders at a mosque to think about their actions after bottles were thrown at police.
The incident happened at 01:30 BST on Sunday in Small Heath, Birmingham, during efforts to target illegal market stalls during Ramadan, the force said.
There have been increasing concerns about events on Coventry Road, staff at the nearby Green Lane Masjid said.
The month of Ramadan should be about not causing harm and distress to others, Imam Mustafa said.
The community was also urged to show good manners and consider the risks and consequences of their actions by the mosque's chair of trustees Mohammed Saeed.
Gang fights, illegal trading, blocked roads and unauthorised food outlets have all been witnessed in the area, they added.
During the holy month, the late night market along Coventry Road and Ladypool Road has grown as Muslims break their fast at sunset.
Sunday's operation with trading standards officers came after complaints from residents about the issues, West Midlands Police said.
One officer suffered minor injuries, they added, as a large crowd gathered in the area.
Video from body-worn cameras and social media footage from the night were being examined, Det Ch Insp David Sproson said and he called the actions of the crowd "completely unacceptable".
Officers were "simply doing their job" to allow people to enjoy Ramadan celebrations, a spokesperson for Birmingham City Council added.
While some people described scenes of chaos on Coventry Road to the BBC last week, others called for the area to be pedestrianised during Ramadan, saying the stalls could be a good addition if they were better managed.
The market needed to either be regulated or stopped, community activist Naveed Sadiq said.
"You can't just allow a community just to do what they want to do," he added.
"It was just horrible to see how the youngsters treated police. The insults, the swearing, the pushing, the shoving."
