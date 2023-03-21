A school has undergone a £3.1m revamp to replace its ageing boilers with a ground source heat pump network.

The scheme at Comberton Village College, near Cambridge, is believed to be the largest at a UK secondary school.

It should reduce its carbon emissions by 70% and save it thousands of pounds a year on fuel bills, Cambridgeshire County Council said.

Lorna Dupré from the authority said it was "a great example of how to retro-fit low-carbon heating on other sites".