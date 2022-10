Two roads in Leicester have been closed while speed humps are installed.

The work, which is expected to cost £120,000, is the latest in a series of traffic calming measures, the city council said.

Strasbourg Drive in Beaumont Leys and Evington Valley Road in Spinney Hills were closed on Monday and are set to reopen on Friday.

Previously the council installed humps in Gwendolen Road, Spinney Hills, where a 20mph (32km/h) zone has been created.