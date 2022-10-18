Roads shut for £120k traffic calming measures
- Published
Two roads in Leicester have been closed while speed humps are installed.
The work, which is expected to cost £120,000, is the latest in a series of traffic calming measures, the city council said.
Strasbourg Drive in Beaumont Leys and Evington Valley Road in Spinney Hills were closed on Monday and are set to reopen on Friday.
Previously the council installed humps in Gwendolen Road, Spinney Hills, where a 20mph (32km/h) zone has been created.
'Encouraging cycling'
The work in Spinney Hills totalled £100,000, while the Beaumont Leys scheme cost £20,000, the authority added.
At Strasbourg Drive, a speed table - a large flat speed hump - is being installed for a road crossing near Buswell's Lodge School, after a series of "traffic incidents".
It is shut between Farrier Lane and Beauville Drive.
Evington Valley Road is closed between Ethel Road and Gwendolen Road.
Diversions for traffic and buses are in place, the council added.
Councillor Adam Clarke said: "These schemes are an essential part of our work to make streets safer for all road users, by encouraging more use of sustainable travel such as walking or cycling, reducing carbon and improving air quality in neighbourhoods in the process."