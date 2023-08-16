Man seriously injured in fall on to coastal rocks
A man has been seriously injured falling on to rocks on the coast of north-east England.
The 62-year-old dropped approximately 15ft (4.5m) at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday.
Blyth coastguard, ambulance, coastguard rescue helicopter and a lifeboat were called out to help.
Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) said rescue teams and paramedics treated the man in situ but it was decided "the safest extraction option would be via the air".
TVLB said it was "relatively rare" to request helicopter assistance.
"But narrow coastal paths, large rocks and the exposed nature of where the casualty had fallen meant such help was needed," a spokesperson said.
The man was winched onboard and flown to a nearby football pitch and transferred to hospital by ambulance.
TVLB said it had been a "challenging" call-out.
The incident attracted a large crowd and the brigade thanked bystanders for following its directions and keeping a safe distance.
"The helicopter creates a very strong downdraft which can easily blow you over," a spokesperson said.
