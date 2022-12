A woman aged in her 30s has died after a suspected assault in County Laois, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.

The woman was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 16:45 GMT at a home in Mountmellick.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of the investigation and is currently in custody.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information to contact them.