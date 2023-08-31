A Scottish council says it will cost more than a quarter of a million pounds for it to take part in a popular environmental movement.

No Mow May is an annual campaign run by the charity Plantlife to encourage owners of gardens and green spaces not to cut grass during May.

Grasses and flowers are left to grow wild, benefiting pollinators such as bees and helping to tackle pollution.

Highland Council said participating would result in an additional estimated cost of £348,240.