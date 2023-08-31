No Mow May would cost council almost £350,000
At a glance
A local authority has assessed the cost of participating in No Mow May
Plantlife's annual campaign encourages people and organisations to leave gardens and green spaces to grow wild in May
It is seen as a way of helping pollinators such as bees
But Highland Council said it would cost it an extra £348,240 through staff and machinery costs
A Scottish council says it will cost more than a quarter of a million pounds for it to take part in a popular environmental movement.
No Mow May is an annual campaign run by the charity Plantlife to encourage owners of gardens and green spaces not to cut grass during May.
Grasses and flowers are left to grow wild, benefiting pollinators such as bees and helping to tackle pollution.
Highland Council said participating would result in an additional estimated cost of £348,240.
Officials said staff salaries and standing charges for machinery would still need to be paid even if grass was not being cut.
They also said specialist mowers would have to be hired to tackle long grass, including along road verges, at the end of May.
There would also be extra costs around disposing of the waste.
Officials had been asked by councillors to look into the possibility of playing a part in No Mow May.