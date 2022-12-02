A﻿ signwriter whose new, big letters are getting a new, big audience explains how he has left behind the "flounce and nonsense" of his former life in graffiti and found instead freedom and a "kind of magic".

Over the last 15 years, s﻿ignwriter Jim Kerr has become accustomed to producing intricate work with delicate pieces of gold leaf and a steady hand.

B﻿ut the Birmingham-based artist has also been working on a much larger scale by delivering giant slogans at property developments in the city.

I﻿n all tasks, though, his background in producing type is key.

B﻿efore turning to signwriting, the father-of-two was a successful street and graffiti artist, exhibiting his work around the world.

"I was producing artwork and selling artwork and the direction my artwork was going in was very type heavy," he said.

"And a lot of the styles of lettering that I wanted to use, I couldn't find as fonts on the computer because they weren’t fonts, they were hand-painted by signwriters.

"So in my naivety I thought 'I’ll just learn to signwrite, it can’t take that long'."

H﻿e explained: "The chap that taught me said there’s only two things you need to do to be the best signwriter in the world - practice and live long enough. It’s one of those.

"Even now, 15 years on, I still learn things daily on the job."