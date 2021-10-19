A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Guernsey last week has been taken to the UK for treatment, police have said.

The ambulance service was called to Les Banques at about 22:00 BST last Wednesday after the crash.

Guernsey Police said the 71-year-old male pedestrian was receiving treatment in a hospital in the UK after initially being taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

The force said the incident "was still being investigated" but that "all parties involved are known to police and in contact with investigating officers".

They added that they were "not seeking any other drivers in connection to this matter".

Police have appealed for witnesses.