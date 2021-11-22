The Bishop of Exeter has become the newest member of the House of Lords, saying it was something he never expected in "a month of Sundays”.

The Right Reverend Robert Atwell said being a voice for the county at that level would be a “great privilege” after being conferred his peerage.

Bishop Atwell, the 71st bishop for the Devon diocese, said climate change would be one of his priorities.

He said he was encouraging the government to make the most of its presidency of the COP26 climate summit until next year’s COP27.

The former comprehensive school pupil said "if you’d asked me when I was doing my GCSEs that you’ll end up [in the Lords], I would have laughed in your face".

"Never in a month of Sundays".

The bishop, who was installed at Exeter in 2014, added he planned “to speak particularly for rural communities and coastal communities who are often undervalued and unnoticed by national government".

"If I contribute to their well-being in any way, it will be a great privilege and a joy for me,” he added.