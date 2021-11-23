A retired barber killed his wife before taking his own life at their home, an inquest has heard.

Malcolm Brown, 74, and Pauline, 73, were found by family members at their Lamb Lane home in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, last year.

Mrs Brown, whose health had declined in recent months while living with dementia, died after possibly being smothered, senior coroner David Urpeth heard.

Mr Brown is believed to have died from a deliberate insulin overdose.

The coroner ruled Mrs Brown's death was unlawful while Mr Brown died from suicide.

Speaking at the Medico-Legal Centre in Sheffield, Mr Urpeth said the couple had enjoyed "a long and happy marriage" before they were found dead on 8 July, and had spent the previous day with family members.

Forensic pathologist Dr Philip Lumb said Mrs Brown, whose health had deteriorated over the previous few months, had injuries consistent with asphyxiation.

He said while he could not be sure from a post-mortem examination alone, Mrs Brown could have been smothered.

Type 1 diabetic Mr Brown was found to have an "aggressive" and advanced cancerous tumour in his abdomen, a post-mortem found.

Dr Lumb told the hearing the condition, for which Mr Brown had undergone medical checks, would have likely caused his death "in a matter of weeks or months".

Det Sgt Stuart Hall of South Yorkshire Police said the couple were found in separate bedrooms by family members, with the house being locked and alarmed.

He believed nobody else was involved with their deaths.

Recording their deaths, Mr Urpeth said it was "a tragedy for [the couple] but also a tragedy for those who have been left behind".

