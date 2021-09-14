A free bus pass scheme for people in Jersey with long-term disabilities is being extended to include their carers or companions.

The AvanchiAccess pass provides unlimited free travel for those who have a disability that prevents them from driving.

Now the government department for Infrastructure, Housing and Environment is launching AvanchiAccess+.

It was to offer free travel for carers or companions who needed to help those eligible for the original scheme, who could not travel alone some or all of the time, officials said.

The minister for infrastructure, Deputy Kevin Lewis, said he was delighted to "build on the success of the concessionary bus pass scheme which first began in 2017 and makes travelling on the bus more convenient".

Applications can be made online, external, or forms can be found at Liberation Station and at various community facilities around the island.

The pass is due to be ready to use from 1 October.