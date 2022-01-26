BBC News

In pictures: Scotland's climate story in art and images

Image source, Tor Baldorf Pirso
Image caption,

Tor Baldorf Pirso from Edinburgh won the 11 years and under category with Beach Litter – Plastic in the Sea

Published

A range of images and artworks capturing Scotland's changing landscapes and the impacts of pollution and extreme weather have been unveiled as winners of a nationwide competition.

Historic Environment Scotland organised the Visions of Climate Heritage event.

Best artwork went to Gemma Lubbock from the Borders for her painting of a collapsing building in Hawick.

First prize in the photography category was taken by Craig Buchan for his image of the demolition of Cockenzie Power Station.

Organisers said they had a "myriad of fantastic submissions" with many "interesting different interpretations" of the climate heritage brief.

Image source, Gemma Lubbock
Image caption,

Gemma Lubbock's artwork captured the moment a building collapsed during Storm Ciara in Hawick

Image source, Craig Buchan
Image caption,

Craig Buchan from Dunfermline won first prize in the photography category with Cockenzie No More

Image source, Iain McLachlan
Image caption,

A Tiny Planet, by Iain McLachlan from Angus, was runner-up in the photography section

Image source, John Cuthbert
Image caption,

John Cuthbert was third in the photography category with Oh For a Drop of Rain

Image source, Carson Haggart
Image caption,

Best mobile photograph was A Shop Too Far by Carson Haggart from Aberdeenshire

Image source, Morgan James
Image caption,

Morgan James of East Renfrewshire was a winner in the 12 to 15 age group with Our Fish Are Made of Plastic

Image source, Cerys James
Image caption,

Cerys James from East Renfrewshire scooped the honours in the 16 to 17-year-old section with her photograph April Showers