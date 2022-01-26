In pictures: Scotland's climate story in art and images
At a glance
Historic Environment Scotland has announced the winners of its Visions of Climate Heritage competition
The artworks and images captured scenes of Scotland's changing landscapes and the impacts of pollution and extreme weather
Organisers said the winners all told the nation's climate story "in their own unique way"
- Published
A range of images and artworks capturing Scotland's changing landscapes and the impacts of pollution and extreme weather have been unveiled as winners of a nationwide competition.
Historic Environment Scotland organised the Visions of Climate Heritage event.
Best artwork went to Gemma Lubbock from the Borders for her painting of a collapsing building in Hawick.
First prize in the photography category was taken by Craig Buchan for his image of the demolition of Cockenzie Power Station.
Organisers said they had a "myriad of fantastic submissions" with many "interesting different interpretations" of the climate heritage brief.