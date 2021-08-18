Hundreds of homes and businesses in Devon are getting new flood warning services to tell people about any imminent risk, the Environment Agency has said.

The agency said more than 400 properties would be auto-registered to receive warnings for the Dawlish Water in Dawlish and more than 250 properties for the River Umber in Combe Martin.

Managers said the scheme was being introduced after "numerous flood events over the years" in Dawlish, particularly in 2012. Combe Martin also suffered flooding in 1958, 1960, 2016 and in 2018 as well as landslides.

The agency said the climate emergency meant it could not "prevent all flooding", but it was "working to make communities resilient to future flooding".