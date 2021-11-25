School inspections postponed over Covid
- Published
Inspections of schools in Guernsey have been suspended until the new year due to coronavirus.
Regulator Ofsted had been due to take over school inspections this year.
The States of Guernsey said it has decided to temporarily postpone inspections as it would put "unfair" pressure on staff.
It said it wanted to enable staff to be able to focus on "keeping schools operational while managing current Covid-19 challenges".
'Essential part'
President of Education, Sport and Culture Andrea Dudley-Owen said: "It would be unfair of us to expect staff to also focus on inspections should their setting be selected.
"We remain committed to the new inspection framework beginning when things have settled, because it is an essential part of the continual improvement process."
Until now, school inspections in Guernsey were based on an Education Scotland framework which ended two years ago.
It was announced earlier in November that inspections would move to the Ofsted model.
There have been no inspections since.