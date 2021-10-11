Two people have been arrested after a man was injured in a "targeted" shooting in a Barnsley park at the weekend.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was shot in Locke Park at about 14:50 BST on Saturday.

His injuries were not deemed serious, South Yorkshire Police said.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and firearms offences and a 45-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody, police added.

Det Ch Insp Nikki Leach appealed for witnesses to come forward, adding: "We would like to make it clear that this was a targeted attack, and there remains no danger to the public in the surrounding area."

