Village to lose only GP surgery after key posts go unfilled
The Eyemouth Medical Practice failed to fill "key posts" at its Coldingham branch surgery
A public consultation was carried out with patients at the village's only surgery
The practice said the closure would help it continue to provide "high quality" services
The only GP surgery in a Borders village is to close after it was agreed it was no longer viable to operate.
If follows the failure to fill some "key posts" at the Coldingham site.
Eyemouth Medical Practice - which operates the branch surgery - said the decision was "regrettable" but would make its overall operations more sustainable.
NHS Borders said it recognised the disappointment the decision would cause in the Coldingham community.
The partners in the medical practice informed the health board of their difficulties in recruiting to fill vacant posts earlier this year.
They said this had "significantly impacted" on their ability to keep operating in Coldingham.
A public consultation was held throughout July and August.
A health board meeting has now endorsed moves to withdraw a dispensing service and close the branch surgery in the village.
'Challenging time'
NHS Borders chief executive Ralph Roberts said: “General practice faces a very challenging time at present with a national shortage of GPs and particular difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff in remote and rural locations."
He said all steps would be taken to minimise the impact of the move, with details of the transition communicated to all patients later this month.
Dr Kirsty Robinson, GP partner at Eyemouth Medical Practice, said it was grateful for the public's contribution to the consultation process.
She said the closure would ensure the practice could continue to provide "high quality" services.