Families and friends of more than 700 young soldiers have been able to watch their passing-out parade in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Harrogate's Army Foundation College last held its annual graduation ceremony - marking the end of an intensive Army course for 16 and 17-year-old recruits -in 2019.

The event, believed to be the largest of its kind in Europe, marks the end of up to 12 months of military training and education.

College commanding officer Lt Col Simon Farebrother MC said he was very proud of those graduating.

"They have had an extremely tough year, coping with long periods away from their families and loved ones whilst becoming the trained soldiers you see before you today," he said.