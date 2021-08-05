Families return for Army passing-out parade
Families and friends of more than 700 young soldiers have been able to watch their passing-out parade in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Harrogate's Army Foundation College last held its annual graduation ceremony - marking the end of an intensive Army course for 16 and 17-year-old recruits -in 2019.
The event, believed to be the largest of its kind in Europe, marks the end of up to 12 months of military training and education.
College commanding officer Lt Col Simon Farebrother MC said he was very proud of those graduating.
"They have had an extremely tough year, coping with long periods away from their families and loved ones whilst becoming the trained soldiers you see before you today," he said.
Lt Col Farebrother also said it was great to see the return of a live audience for the parade.
"Whilst we made do with live-streams and limited numbers, there is no replacement for the atmosphere of a crowd, full of beaming smiles, proud families and tearful mums."
Celebrations also included a fly-past, a parachute display and music from a military band.
It was also the first parade to use the new Captain Sir Tom Moore Walk at the college.
The walk was named in honour of the NHS fundraiser who died in February.
Yorkshire-born Capt Sir Tom had been appointed as the college's honorary colonel and made two visits in 2020.
After graduation the junior soldiers join their chosen regiment or corps for further training.