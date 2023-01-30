Arrests after burglars target home of man who died
Two people have been arrested after burglars targeted the house of a man who had just died.
Emergency services were called to the property in Goodacre Street, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on Friday following reports of a sudden death.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers returned the next day to find the house had been broken into overnight - between 23:30 on Friday and 10:00 GMT on Saturday - with jewellery taken.
A 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Police said the man's death was not thought to be suspicious.
The victim's family is "understandably very distressed", the force added.
Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information has been asked to contact officers.