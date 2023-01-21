Taxi firm drops Tommy Tiernan sponsorship after offensive joke
A taxi booking service has ended its sponsorship of the Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ over offensive remarks made by the comedian at a stand-up gig.
RTÉ presenter Emer O'Neill said she walked out of the performance at Vicar Street in Dublin earlier this month, following a joke set in a zoo which referenced taxi drivers.
The Free Now service said it was "disappointed" in Tommy Tiernan's comments, according to RTÉ News. , external
The Derry Girls actor has since apologised to Ms O'Neill and removed the material from his set.
Free Now said in a statement: "Prejudice of any kind towards taxi drivers is unacceptable."
It said it had decided to conclude its sponsorship of The Tommy Tiernan Show, but said it would work with RTÉ on other projects.
RTÉ said it looked forward to working with the company again in the future.
The BBC has reached out to Tommy Tiernan's representatives for comment.
'People were looking at me'
Ms O'Neill is an activist who has worked to raise awareness of racism and unconscious bias.
In a social media post, she said: "A night that was to be fun and full of laughter turned sour."
She said the joke was set in a zoo and ended with a punchline about the "African Savannah" and taxi drivers.
She told RTÉ radio, external: “After the joke was told and everybody was laughing, he said ‘well it obviously wasn’t racist because you are all laughing’.
“My friend, I felt her hand on my back….there were a few people in the crowd the were kind of looking at me.”
Ms O’Neill said she was worried about leaving the venue straight away in case she was heckled and waited until later in the show.
“In this day and age I just can’t believe that kind of a joke is something that could be in any way acceptable.”
In a statement to RTÉ the actor said he had apologised personally to Ms O'Neill and publicly addressed the issue on stage at subsequent shows.
Ms O'Neill said she felt their conversation had been genuine, but that it was not only her that was affected by his comments.