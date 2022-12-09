Driver jailed for head-on crash that killed father
- Published
A driver who killed a young father in a head-on crash as he chased another car at high speed has been jailed.
Keaton Ancona-Francis, 31, was driving his new BMW on the A414 near Stanstead Abbots, Hertfordshire, when he lost control and hit a Vauxhall Corsa.
St Albans Crown Court heard he had started chasing an Aston Martin after it overtook him on the evening of 18 January 2021.
Ancona-Francis, of Anderson Close, Enfield, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 32 months.
A collision investigator estimated his BMW had been travelling at speeds of up to 116mph (187km/h).
An uneven section of road caused him to lose control and hit a car being driven by Callum Dix, 20.
Mr Dix, from Broxbourne, was trapped behind the wheel as a fire engulfed the car and died at the scene.
In a statement at the time of his death, his family said: "Callum had a face full of sunshine and a heart of gold."
Det Con Helen Giles said: "There is absolutely no excuse for speeding and I hope this serves as a warning to people of the devastating consequences it can have, for both the drivers themselves and for innocent road users like Callum who was simply making his way home from work."
