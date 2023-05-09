Fresh off the back of their recent promotion to the Football League, Wrexham players jetted off for a celebratory long weekend in Las Vegas.

It's the latest instalment of the football club's American dream after its takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, documented by the popular Welcome to Wrexham documentary, which led to an explosion of interest in the USA.

Wrexham secured promotion with a 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood in April.

Afterwards, players revealed their famous owners were rewarding them with an all expenses-paid trip to the infamous "Sin City".