The team, who wear high-visibility jackets, have also been trained to give first aid to support the emergency services.

Volunteers will have radios, which are connected to a CCTV control room and security staff at venues across the town.

The team is working with Number Forty, which has been designed as a "safe space" for people on a night out.

Chris Knox, community safety programme manager at Durham Police, said the force was "delighted" patrols had begun.

“As they will be out and about they will be able to spot people who may be vulnerable and, where appropriate, be able to help," he said.

“We expect the town to be busy this weekend with the Eurovision Song Contest being live streamed in the Market Place so it seemed the perfect time."

Insp Jim O’Connor, from Darlington neighbourhood police team, added the measures would make the town safer for everybody - especially women and girls.

The scheme is being supported by Durham Police, Darlington Borough Council and the Durham Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

The Street Friends said they hoped to extend patrols to both Friday and Saturday and urged potential team members to apply via the Durham PCC's office.