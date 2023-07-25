A Kent rewilding project will expand after being awarded £100,000.

Kent Wildlife Trust will use the money from the charity Rewilding Britain to connect woodland in the Blean, an area home to bison that were introduced last summer.

The fund will support 8,300 hectares of rewilding, connecting woodland currently fragmented by agriculture and urban development.

"This exciting project is working at nature’s scale," said Sara King from Rewilding Britain.