No plans for hosepipe bans
At a glance
Severn Trent Water says reservoir supplies are at 77% on average - 10% higher than the same period last year
This means the water giant is "well positioned" to deal with the summer months
In an update to shareholders on Wednesday, the company says it has also had a "strong operational start" to the year
- Published
Severn Trent Water says its reservoirs are 10% higher than this time last year, leaving the supplier "well positioned" to deal with the summer months.
The water giant, which supplies the Midlands and parts of mid Wales, said reservoirs were on average 77% full.
It follows higher than average rainfall in most of June and so far in July, including flash floods in Wales and England.
The firm also said it was on track to meet its financial expectations for the year after a "strong start to the year operationally".
Earlier this year, it said it had significantly reduced sewage spillages and was investing billions to improve water and waste services.
The firm admitted at the same time that the water industry should have acted faster to reduce sewage spills, which could lead to bills rising to tackle the problem.
The firm has come under fire, like other suppliers, for the volume of sewage released into rivers, particularly during floods.
During 2022, raw sewage was dumped into rivers and seas for 1.75 million hours - or 825 times a day on average across England.
Severn Trent's update on reservoir reserves comes as South East Water imposed a hosepipe ban on some customers in response to an unusually hot June.
But in a full update to shareholders on Wednesday, Severn Trent said: "We have made a strong start to the year operationally and, with reservoir levels at 77%, more than 10% higher than at this point last year, are well-positioned for the summer months."
Earlier in the year it reported profits before tax and interest of £509m for the year to the end of March and paid out £261m in dividends to shareholders.
The company supplies millions of homes and businesses in Wales and the Midlands, stretching as far south as Gloucestershire.
Financial performance
It also revealed to shareholders that its debt levels compared to equity were lower than most other water suppliers.
Chief executive Liv Garfield said: "We're pleased to have made a good start to the year, as we continue to focus on delivering the operational, environmental and financial performance our stakeholders expect of us.
"We recognise that there is more we can do and we are committed to going further, faster, to deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers and the environment.
"The business is well-placed to deliver the progress needed, with a highly engaged workforce, sustained operational leadership and a strong balance sheet supporting future investment."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external