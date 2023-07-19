Severn Trent Water says its reservoirs are 10% higher than this time last year, leaving the supplier "well positioned" to deal with the summer months.

The water giant, which supplies the Midlands and parts of mid Wales, said reservoirs were on average 77% full.

It follows higher than average rainfall in most of June and so far in July, including flash floods in Wales and England.

The firm also said it was on track to meet its financial expectations for the year after a "strong start to the year operationally".