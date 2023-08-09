A garda (Irish police) station has been shut after a member of the public carried a suspected explosive device into the County Dublin building.

The force said it believed the device was "historical in nature".

It was found near Balbriggan Garda Station in north County Dublin and was brought inside on Wednesday afternoon.

The station was closed to the public as a safety precaution and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to the scene.

There are no further details at present.