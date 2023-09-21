A total of £175,000 has been allocated by Jersey's official aid agency, to support relief efforts after disasters in Libya and Morocco.

Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA) has acted to help people who have been left homeless and in need of lifesaving assistance.

In Morocco, £75,000 has been given to British charity RedR for a structural damage assessment programme.

In Libya, £100,000 has been sent to The British Red Cross for its work with victims of floods in the country.