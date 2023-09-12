Amy said her daughter "put her arm out to say hello" to the dog and was "pushed to the floor".

The 32-year-old had to wrestle it off her.

She said: "He'd literally got hold of the right side of her cheek and it looked like he'd tried to take it off."

Amy rushed Luna-Ann to hospital, where she was told she would need surgery.

She was operated on for more than two hours and doctors said she would be left with permanent scars.

"It's the constant reminder on her face for the rest of her life now that she got attacked by a dog," she said.