A mother has described a dog attack on her daughter as the "worst moment of her life".

Four-year-old Luna-Ann, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, was bitten in the face by an American bulldog at a neighbour's house on 6 April.

She needed 40 stitches and plastic surgery and has frequent nightmares about the attack.

Her mother Amy, 32, said she was concerned about the rise in popularity of the big bull breeds and echoed calls for the American Bully XL to be banned.