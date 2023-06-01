Man jailed for Newham drive-by shooting murder
At a glance
The fatal drive-by shooting, in which a man was killed and another injured, happened in August last year
Two men were convicted of murder and attempted murder
One has been jailed and the other will be sentenced at a later date
Scotland Yard say this attack was premeditated but the man killed may not have been the intended target
- Published
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum 32-year term for a drive-by shooting in north-east London that killed a man when he was shot twice in the eye.
Otas Sarkus, 20, died in hospital two days after the attack near Upton Park Station on 18 August last year.
Four or five rounds were fired and another man, also 20, was hit but survived, the Old Bailey heard.
Deon Brisport, 30, from Hackney, was jailed for murder and attempted murder, while Dean Adams, 32, of East Ham, will be sentenced at a later date after being convicted of the same charges.
The Metropolitan Police said it was possible Mr Sarkus was not the intended victim.
During an earlier trial, prosecutor Sasha Wass KC said a group of young men were gathered in Raymong Road, near Upton Park Station, at about 22:30 BST when, "without any warning", a white Volvo swerved towards them at speed as if trying to "ram" them.
The car hit a couple of parked vehicles and carried on as the young men began to run, the court heard.
As the Volvo moved beside them, a window was wound down and four or five shots fired.
Two rounds hit Mr Sarkus in the right eye and a third fired into the back of Bristan Williams.
After the shooting, the Volvo, which had been stolen and had cloned number plates, was parked in a quiet cul-de-sac half-a-mile away and burned out.
The prosecution said Adams was the driver of the Volvo and Brisport was in the back, with both of their DNA connected with the car.
Possibly 'not the target'
Det Insp Louise Caveen said: "This was a premeditated attack with sophisticated preparation and planning.
"It had all the hallmarks of professional criminal activity.
"The victim and his friends did nothing to provoke this attack and it is possible they were not the intended targets, although the motive of Brisport is still not known."
The defendants declined to give evidence in court.
Brisport was jailed for a minimum of 32 years for murder, and 25 years for attempted murder, to run concurrently.
Adams' sentencing date is yet to be fixed.
