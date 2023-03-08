"There are massive issues at the moment around young people's mental health and doing prevention work in that space and in opening up school facilities we have areal opportunity to do some of that work as well," chief executive Carly Jones said.

"Physical activity has been proven to have massive impact on the well being and the mental health of young people."

The charity will work with the Hubb Foundation which offers activities in Stoke-on Trent.

Giving wider community access to sport has a range of benefits, Ms Jones said, particularly young people who may be at risk of offending while improving people's mental health.

"But we want them to be sustainable so what happens when the three years is over?," she said.

"We aim to work in areas where people are experiencing the greatest challenges and obviously with cost of living impacts at the moment, it's really important to use we get into the right places."

Andy Taylor, chief executive for Active Partnerships National Team, which is leading the scheme nationally said it aimed to help 1,350 schools overall.