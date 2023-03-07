A man has appeared in court in the Republic of Ireland charged with murdering his mother in County Kerry last August.

Miriam Burns, who was 75, was found dead at her home in the Ardshanavooly housing estate in Killarney on 15 August.

Her son, Billy Burns, of no fixed address, appeared before Killarney District Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody.

Mr Burns was arrested in Tralee on Tuesday afternoon and was brought to court about two and a half hours later, according to Irish broadcaster, RTÉ .

A detective sergeant told the court that Mr Burns replied "no comment" when he read the murder charge to him.

A defence solicitor said his client was on disability allowance as he made an application for free legal aid.

The solicitor also requested that Mr Burns receive appropriate medical treatment, including psychiatric treatment, while he is on remand.