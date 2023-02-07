New post created to help save Scotland's rainforest
Only 74,000 acres of Scotland's once vast and ancient rainforest survives
Also known as Atlantic woodland, it is rich in native trees, lichens and mosses
Scottish Forestry has created a new role to help develop a plan to protect and restore the woodland
The rainforest action coordinator will work with conservation organisations and landowners
A new post has been created to help lead efforts to save Scotland's ancient rainforest.
Public agency Scottish Forestry will appoint a rainforest action coordinator to protect the west coast woodlands.
Also known as Atlantic woodland and Celtic rainforest, they are are rich in oak, birch and native pine trees as well lichens, rare mosses and liverworts.
The plant life thrives in the coastline's mild, wet weather.
Threats to the forests' survival include the spread of invasive non-native plants such as rhododendron and Sitka spruce.
Non-native plants diminish the quality of the rainforest, and can also smother native plantlife.
Over-grazing by deer is seen as another serious risk to the woodland.
The person who gets the job will work with organisations, including the Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest, and also landowners to develop a plan to protect and restore the woodland.
Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said Scotland’s rainforest was an "incredibly precious and a magical place".
She said: "It is essential that we protect this unique woodland, conserving and expanding it for future generations.
“Much work is already under way in this regard with the Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest, for example, already working with us to achieve this."
Julie Stoneman, of the Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest, has welcomed the creation of the new role.
Only 74,131 acres (30,000ha) of the woodland remains, according to public body NatureScot.
It had formed part of the vast Caledonian forest and remnants of the rainforest are dotted along the west coast.
Locations include Crinan Wood in Argyll, Ballachuan Hazelwood on Seil Island, Balmacara Estate in Kyle of Lochalsh, Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve in Torridon, Glencripesdale on the Morvern peninsula and Lochaber's Allt Mhuic.