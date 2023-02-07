New post created to help save Scotland's rainforest

A new post has been created to help lead efforts to save Scotland's ancient rainforest.

Public agency Scottish Forestry will appoint a rainforest action coordinator to protect the west coast woodlands.

Also known as Atlantic woodland and Celtic rainforest, they are are rich in oak, birch and native pine trees as well lichens, rare mosses and liverworts.

The plant life thrives in the coastline's mild, wet weather.

Threats to the forests' survival include the spread of invasive non-native plants such as rhododendron and Sitka spruce.

Non-native plants diminish the quality of the rainforest, and can also smother native plantlife.

Over-grazing by deer is seen as another serious risk to the woodland.

The person who gets the job will work with organisations, including the Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest, and also landowners to develop a plan to protect and restore the woodland.