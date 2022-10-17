A £37m year-and-half-long project to resurface part of the A12 has begun.

National Highways will remove and replace the concrete on the road in Essex between junction 25 for Marks Tey and junction 26 for Stanway.

There will also be new kerbs installed, the drainage system refurbished and safety barriers replaced.

Karl Brooks, from National Highways, said the road was "in desperate need of upgrades".